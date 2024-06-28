Mona Singh’s ‘Munjya’ crosses 100 cr milestone; celebrates success in Turkey

Mona Singh, celebrated for her acting prowess, has once again left a mark with her latest venture, “Munjya,” crossing the coveted 100 crore mark in India. Known for her memorable roles in films like Raj Kumar Hirani’s “3 Idiots,” where she charmed audiences as the endearing sister, Mona has consistently delivered performances that resonate deeply. Her ability to bring characters to life with emotional depth has made her a favorite among viewers.

In “Munjya,” Mona shines brightly as Pammi, injecting a delightful blend of humor and depth into the horror comedy. Despite the film’s modest budget and absence of big-name stars, Mona’s performance has been pivotal in its success, transforming the narrative into cinematic gold. Her portrayal has not only added layers to the storyline but has also contributed significantly to its widespread appeal.

Currently basking in the film’s success, Mona Singh recently took a break in Turkey to celebrate with her family, marking the occasion with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony. The actress, visibly elated by “Munjya’s” triumph, continues to showcase her versatility on screen. Beyond “Munjya,” Mona has an exciting lineup of projects in store for her fans, including “Ma Kusum,” “Pan Parda Zarda,” and a yet-to-be-announced collaboration with debut director Aryan Khan.

Advertisement

With each role, Mona Singh reaffirms her status as a powerhouse performer, adept at captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. As she gears up to mesmerize audiences once again, her journey in cinema remains a testament to her unwavering dedication and skill in the craft.