‘Kalki 2898 AD’ earns Rs 55 crore on opening day

Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” has had a good start on Thursday with the film earning around Rs.55 crore (gross) in the advance booking as per the industry tracker, Sacnilk.

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, and presents a captivating blend of past and future eras . It has sold more than 20 lakh tickets on its first day. It is estimated to earn around Rs.200 crore globally on its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, Rs 44 crore from the Rs 55 crore came from the Telugu version of the movie with Telangana also having the highest real occupancy at 73% from 2,586 shows of the movie . This was followed by Andhra Pradesh with 64% real occupancy with its 3,188 shows.

The earning from Hindi version has been around Rs.8.6 crore. In Delhi, the occupancy is at 14% with 72 shows being full from the total of 1,322 shows. In Maharshtra, the occupancy remained at 9% with 143 full shows.

Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki2898 AD” has received appreciation from many famous film personalities like Suriya, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and many more. Rajamouli, wrote on X, “Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease …”

If the film manages to earn Rs. 200 crore worldwide, it will be the biggest box office opener of 2024. Till now, SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” has been the biggest opener as it made Rs 223 crore on its opening day in 2022 .While his “ Baahubali 2”, staring Prabhas, earned Rs.217 crore on its first day in 2017.