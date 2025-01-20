Manoj Bajpayee celebrates re-release of ‘Satya’; calls it “a timeless masterpiece”

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is basking in the nostalgia of his iconic film ‘Satya’, which has made a triumphant return to the big screen.

Sharing his excitement, Bajpayee posted a video on Instagram from a theatre in Pune, where audiences were seen reliving the magic of the movie and grooving to the evergreen track “Sapne Mein.”

In his heartfelt caption, the actor wrote, “Even after 26 years, ‘Satya’ is still filling up theatres and winning hearts all over again. There’s something magical about watching this cult classic on the big screen—the emotions, the music, the unforgettable storytelling. It’s an experience that never gets old. Thank you, @rgvzoomin, for creating this timeless masterpiece. And a big salute to the phenomenal team.”

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Satya’ is often credited with redefining Hindi cinema. The gritty crime drama laid the groundwork for contemporary noir-inspired stories, influencing films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and web series such as ‘Mirzapur’.

Released in 1998, ‘Satya’ was a game-changer in more ways than one. It introduced audiences to a raw, unfiltered portrayal of Mumbai’s underworld, breaking away from Bollywood’s traditional storytelling tropes. Alongside its gripping narrative, the film served as a launchpad for many future stars and talents.

Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla, who co-wrote the screenplay, gained recognition for their bold storytelling.

Manoj Bajpayee’s career skyrocketed with his unforgettable portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre, while composer Sandeep Chowta’s music added a haunting depth to the film.

Interestingly, ‘Satya’ released just months before the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, a blockbuster that epitomized Bollywood’s love for romance and glamour.

While the latter dominated box office numbers, ‘Satya’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee slowly cemented its place as a cult classic. People still celebrate its realism and innovative filmmaking.

Ram Gopal Varma, already known for his hit ‘Rangeela’, had earlier revolutionized Telugu cinema with ‘Shiva’. With ‘Satya’, he brought his unique vision to Hindi cinema.