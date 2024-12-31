Malaika Arora reflects on 2024: ‘full of challenges’
As we gear up for 2025, Malaika Arora looks back at 2024, a year that was difficult and full of challenges for the actress.
Statesman Web | December 31, 2024 3:05 pm
As the world gets ready to welcome a new year with new beginnings and vibes, we take a look back at 2024. For actress Malaika Arora, 2024 wasn’t the best of the years. The year brought a lot of challenges for her, making it a difficult one for her. However, as she gears to welcome the new year, she looks back at 2024.
On Monday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note describing how the year 2024 was for her. The post read, “I don’t hate you 2024 but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can be in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all you made me understand that my health, whether physical, emotional or mental, is what really matters. There are things I still can’t understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened.”
The year was specifically difficult for the actress for two reasons- her father Anil Arora passed away and her long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor came to an end. When her father passed away, Arjun made it a point to stay by her side. The actor wanted to honour the emotional bond between them.
Meanwhile, for the unversed, at Raj Thackrey’s Diwali bash, Arjun Kapoor declared to the media that he is single. Following the actor’s confirmation, Malaika recently reacted to his public statement. Talking to Etimes, she said, “I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative.”
