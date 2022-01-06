Mahesh Babu and Madhuri Dixit wish A. R. Rahman a happy 55th birthday

Mahesh Babu and Madhuri Dixit were among scores of fans across the country who gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the 55th birthday of music director A. R. Rahman.

Some of the biggest names in the film industry greeted the soft-spoken music director, affectionately known as ‘the Mozart of Madras’.

The music director was also wished on his birthday by several directors, production houses, and music directors. A flood of birthday greetings was posted on Twitter.

In her birthday wish, Madhuri Dixit said, “Birthday greetings to the legend A.R. Rahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Wishing the music legend A.R. Rahman a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness always.”

Actress Simran too wished Rahman a happy birthday. She said, “Happiest birthday to our favourite magician A.R. Rahman! Wishing you lots of music, happiness and good health!”

A.R. Rahman is turning 70 today. Have a great year ahead, Jiiva, who played cricketer Kris Srikkanth in ’83.

Actor Harish Kalyan said, “Wishing our maestro Mozart of Madras Thalaivar A R Rahman sir a wonderful birthday. Thanks for making our lives better with your music & inspiring us as a human being!”

Rahman was also greeted on his birthday by Anirudh and D. Imman.

(With inputs from IANS)