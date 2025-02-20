Madhya Pradesh declares Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ tax-free

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a tax exemption for ‘Chhaava’, the upcoming historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Yadav shared, “On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film ‘Chhaava’ based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Advertisement

The decision is expected to encourage audiences in Madhya Pradesh to watch the film, which showcases an important chapter of Maratha history.

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की जयंती के अवसर पर उनके पुत्र संभाजी महाराज पर आधारित हिन्दी फिल्म ‘छावा’ को टैक्स फ्री करने की घोषणा करता हूं… pic.twitter.com/b6dm1sDH7P — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 19, 2025

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ is based on the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant.

The film brings to life the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

The journey of ‘Chhaava’ began in April 2023 with pre-production, followed by filming from October 2023 to May 2024. The film boasts a musical score and soundtrack composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

Released in theatres on February 14, 2025, in both standard and IMAX formats, ‘Chhaava’ promises to be a grand cinematic experience, bringing history to life for audiences across India.