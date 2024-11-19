Madhuri Dixit breaks silence on quitting films after marriage

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit stepped away from films at the zenith of her career in 1999 following her marriage. After tying the knot with Dr Shriram Nene, she moved to Colorado, away from the glamorous tinsel town. The couple lived in Colorado for over a decade and had two sons, Arin and Ryan. Subsequently, the family returned to India in 2011 and Madhuri made her highly-awaited comeback. As she basks in the success of her latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actress talks about quitting films following her marriage.

In her interaction with Galatta India, she revealed, “I was very happy because, for me, the paraphernalia was not very important to me. I loved what I do. I love acting, dancing, and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just a bonus like people considering you as a star. But I haven’t ever felt that way about me. So, for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.’ I never thought of it that way.”

The ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ star further added, “I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, having family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was a big part of that dream.”

When probed if she missed her life away from Bollywood, Madhuri replied, “When people say, ‘Oh, you were away, and didn’t you miss?’, I am like, ‘No, I didn’t miss because I was living my dream.’”

Previously, in an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr Nene also got candid about her marriage with the B-town diva. “I don’t know her like that (superstar). She is my wife and partner, and my encouragement to people is to be what you always wanted to be and support the people with you. We are partners in a marriage where we look out for each other forever. If you develop that kind of relationship, it doesn’t matter what they did. I never knew her past history and she never knew mine. We came from very different worlds yet similar… I would say this is the most amazing thing in my life.”

Between 1999 and 2013, Madhuri Dixit appeared in films like ‘Pukar,’ ‘Gaja Gamini,’ ‘Yeh Raasted Hain Pyaar Ke,’ and ‘Lajja.’ She also appeared in ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam,’ ‘Devdas’ and ‘Aaja Nachle.’ Subsequently, she made her comeback with the track ‘Ghagra’ in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’