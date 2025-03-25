Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree

Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share her photos in a saree, flaunting her golden glow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhak Dhak girl posted a couple of her gorgeous photos where she is seen posing in an orange saree that she paired with a statement green-colored neckpiece. Sharing her images, Madhuri wrote, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”

Yesterday, the ‘Devdas’ actress shared a hilarious reel featuring the trending dialogue: “Everyone take it in. Mental picture. Here we go. In case you wanted to see it with sunglasses, here’s your shot. Hello. Okay. Thank you so much.” Alongside the fun clip, she captioned the post with, “This was supposed to be my shot…I think? #HiTeam.”

In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently gave scintillating performances on her blockbuster songs at the star-studded IIFA 2025. She also posted a video of her with husband Dr. Shriram Nene from their appearance at the awards show.

Dixit captioned it, “I had such an amazing time at the 25th IIFA Awards! I’m truly honoured to have been a part of such a special event. Being surrounded by amazing friends and creating memories that will last forever was something I’ll always cherish. Feeling grateful for all these beautiful experiences. #IIFA25 #amazingfriends #memories.”

Work-wise, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. She is now gearing up for her next project, the web series “Mrs. Deshpande,” where she will take on the intense role of a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.