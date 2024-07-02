Kartik Aaryan shifts focus to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ after ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest film, “Chandu Champion.” But before the applause could fade, he’s already shifting gears back to the much-anticipated “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a nostalgic video clip from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” featuring his dance from the title track. He captioned it, “Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode #BhoolBhulaiyaa3,” signaling his return to the beloved franchise. The post was met with enthusiastic responses from fans. One fan commented, “Finally after 33 days 15 hours 24 mins … Rooh Baba is back….” while another wrote, “Rooh baba is coming to rule once again!”

That same day, Kartik and co-star Triptii Dimri were spotted at Mumbai airport, gearing up for the next shooting schedule of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release during Diwali 2024 and also features Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the original 2007 film.

Kartik’s Instagram post welcoming Vidya Balan to the third installment added to the excitement. “And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar,” he wrote.

Anees Bazmee, who directed “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” returns for the third film, while the first was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya Balan. The second film saw Kartik sharing the screen with Tabu and Kiara Advani, cementing his place in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Kartik’s portrayal of Chandu in “Chandu Champion,” directed by Kabir Khan, has been widely praised. The film tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Both fans and critics have lauded Kartik’s performance, appreciating his dedication to bringing the athlete’s story to life.

Looking ahead, Kartik Aaryan is set to appear in “Captain India,” further expanding his impressive filmography. For now, though, his focus is firmly on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” where fans eagerly await his return as the enigmatic Rooh Baba.