Harshvardhan Rane is among those Bollywood actors who don’t come from a film background. He has earned a strong fan base over the years because of his performances in films like Sanam Teri Kasam, Paltan and the 2020 release, Taish.

Now, he’ll next be seen alongside actors like Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in Vinil Matthew’s Haseen Dillruba.

A recent interview with the film’s cast created quite an uproar among Harshvardhan Rane’s fan clubs online.

A source says, “Harshvardhan, Taapsee, Vikrant and Vinil recently had a video interview. It became weird when the entire time, most questions were only directed towards Taapsee and Vikrant, and Harshvardhan was just a silent attendee for most part of the interview. His fans were upset about this and they posted several comments on the social media, highlighting the fact and expressing their displeasure.”

While Harshvardhan didn’t address the matter directly, he later took to social media and shared a post, “I was listening carefully! #HaseenDillrubapromotions.”

Perhaps this was the actor’s subtle way of calming down his fans.