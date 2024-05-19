Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in golden glamour at Cannes 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala continues to make waves at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with her impeccable style choices. After stunning in a purple shimmery jumpsuit earlier this week, the actor graced the event for the second time, this time in a captivating gold ensemble from Itrh.

As a brand ambassador for Magnum, Dhulipala has been turning heads not just for her acting prowess but also for her fashion statements. Her Instagram feed was flooded with multiple pictures from her latest Cannes appearance, showcasing her in a full-sleeved golden bodycon dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. Paired with heels and elegant golden danglers, she exuded sheer elegance.

Describing her experience, Dhulipala shared on Instagram, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes,” capturing the essence of her glamorous presence at the festival.

For her red carpet debut, Dhulipala opted for a striking shimmery purple outfit and heels, leaving her hair untied, creating a contrasting yet equally mesmerizing look. The Cordelia jumpsuit she wore for this occasion, by Namrata Joshipura, costs ₹1.8 lakh, adding a touch of luxury to her ensemble.

While her fashion choices are making headlines, Dhulipala’s career is also on an upward trajectory. Recently debuting in Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ in Hollywood, she showcased her versatility and talent on a global platform, sharing the screen with esteemed actors like Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

With each appearance, Sobhita Dhulipala continues to captivate not just with her stunning looks but also with her undeniable talent. This solidifies her status as a force that reckons with in the world of cinema and fashion alike. As the Cannes Film Festival unfolds, all eyes remain on this rising star, eagerly anticipating her next move on the red carpet and beyond.