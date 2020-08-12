The makers of Locked in Love starring Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy, finally launched the show on Tuesday. The show is an anthology that includes five unique short films highlighting the different shades of love. It has been shot and created during the lockdown. Each short film narrates a story about a particular aspect of love and features the two lead actors essaying different characters. Helmed by Rohit Roy, the show has been produced by Indian Storytellers and Karma Motion Pictures.

The show takes the viewers on a journey to experience the joys and tribulations of love – a doting wife who can’t wait to share with her husband the biggest news of their lives but fate has other plans for her; an unassuming housewife whose life changes one afternoon when she gains perspective from a stranger and learns to love herself; a couple that is about to learn that love isn’t always rosy, sometimes it is painful and seeks retribution, in a story with no dialogues but with the darkest shades of love; two individuals who get a second chance at love and realize that they need to accept it with open arms; a wife who proves that sometimes love is all the strength you need to live.

Speaking about the series, Rohit Roy said, “The lockdown gave us all a chance to reconnect with our loved ones and understand their importance in our lives. The idea for the short films stemmed from there. It was a creatively fulfilling process and I am glad to have worked with a small, yet strong team. I am also thankful to Hungama for taking the show to a wide audience and hopeful that the viewers will appreciate the emotions behind each narrative.”

Manasi Joshi Roy said, “Love is such an open emotion that it is not possible to define it in a single way. The short films capture such indefinable moments of love that stay with you long after you have watched them. I am glad that the show will reach a wide audience and certain that the viewers will be able to connect with the stories and the characters that we have created.”

The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play.