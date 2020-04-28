Parched actress Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Not just acting, but the actress is known to have a great fashion sense. Recently, the actress has made her directorial debut. The actress has an enchanting and a captivating essence when she is making an appearance on screen and she is popular for acing the unconventional roles that she plays.

As the Coronavirus scare continues, the entire nation is under lockdown. Amidst this, a lot of people have started having problems dealing with their emotions as anxiety looms over the public in these tough times.

Radhika Apte opens up on how she maintains a positive approach during these perilous times and stays in a state of serenity amidst the chaos.

The actress shares, “I engage in regular therapy sessions, which I’m very grateful for. Apart from that, I’ve been maintaining a gratitude journal for a year now, so I write in it regularly. I also meditate, exercise, cook, clean, and tidy up daily, and stay in touch with friends and family.”

View this post on Instagram 🌺 BOOKS 🌺 #worldbookday #whatwillwedowithoutyou A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

The actress further added that it is essential to stay in touch with friends and family to keep each other motivated in these hard times of pandemic. She gives everyone the important message that it is important to keep the mind occupied with things and be productive.

On the professional front, she will be next making an appearance in the upcoming film, Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.