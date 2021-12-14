Lara Dutta wishes a ‘glorious reign’ to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

India had brought the ‘Miss Universe’ crown 21 years back with Lara Dutta in the year 2000. After that, this year the history repeated. Former titleholder Lara Dutta shared her best wishes to the Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday.

Lara expressed her excitement talking to ANI stories saying, “I’m overjoyed and thrilled at Harnaaz’s win at Miss Universe! She was a strong contender throughout and was an exemplary representative for India on the world stage!” She further added, “After 21 long years it’s a billion dreams come true! I wish her a glorious reign ahead and many great adventures as the new Miss Universe.”

After Harnaaz won the competition, Lara took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!”

Previously Harnaaz has bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She edged out 79 countries to bring home the 70th Miss Universe 21 title which was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz is also set to star in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

