Lara Dutta to portray Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Excitement is brewing in the world of cinema as Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, ‘Ramayana,’ gears up for its big release around Diwali 2025. Ever since the news dropped about this epic trilogy, fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on the silver screen. The anticipation has reached a fever pitch, especially with the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Recently, snapshots from the set surfaced online, capturing Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in their respective roles.

Govil, famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the classic Doordarshan series ‘Ramayan,’ steps into the shoes of King Dasharath. On the other hand, Dutta, adorned in traditional attire, is ready to play the role of Kaikeyi, one of King Dasharath’s wives.

Addressing the swirling rumors about her role, Lara Dutta shared her excitement, saying, “I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumors out there. I also like reading and hearing about them, so please continue. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Ramayana?” She also expressed her interest in other characters like Surpanakha and Mandodari, indicating her enthusiasm for the project.

Meanwhile, the film’s production is in full swing, with Sunny Deol embodying Hanuman and Yash taking on the formidable role of Ravana with his ten heads. Adding to the buzz, discussions are underway with Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Deol for the roles of Vibhishana and Kumbhkaran, respectively, further enhancing the star-studded cast lineup.

As the excitement continues to build, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses from the sets of ‘Ramayana.’ With an ensemble cast of talented actors bringing this timeless epic to life, the first installment of the trilogy promises to be a cinematic spectacle to remember when it hits theaters in 2025.