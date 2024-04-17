Kirron Kher opts out of 2024 Lok Sabha race. Here’s why

Kirron Kher, the BJP Member of Parliament from Chandigarh and an actor, has decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Anupam Kher, her husband, shared insights from her recent interview where she explained her decision.

Contrary to speculations, Kirron clarified that it was her own choice to step back from contesting this time, rather than being dropped by the party. She disclosed that due to her battle with cancer and subsequent treatment, she felt it was best to give herself a break. Despite receiving a clean bill of health now, she felt a responsibility towards her party and didn’t want her absence during her treatment to hinder the party’s efforts.

Kirron revealed that she had a heartfelt conversation with BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, about her decision. She shared how Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to comfort her during her illness, urging her to focus on her recovery without worrying about parliamentary sessions.

Expressing her eagerness to explore diverse avenues, Kirron Kher mentioned her recent stint on India’s Got Talent and her hope to continue contributing to her party’s endeavors in the future. She reminisced about the supportive words from Amit Shah, acknowledging her dedication as a party worker in Chandigarh.