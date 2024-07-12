‘Kill’ sequel hinted at by Lakshya following film’s success

Fresh off the success of his debut action film, ‘Kill’, actor Lakshya has hinted at the possibility of a sequel, contingent on the film’s performance at the box office. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, ‘Kill’ features Lakshya in the lead role alongside Raghav Juyal, who portrays the antagonist. The film premiered to acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

In an engaging conversation with ANI, Lakshya expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the audience’s support. “Thank you so much to everyone watching this film. It’s been almost a week since its release, and the response has been incredible. Keep that love coming! If this film does well, we promise a ‘Kill’ sequel, and you can enjoy more of this thrilling experience,” he shared.

Adding to the excitement surrounding ‘Kill’, production companies Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, known for their work on the ‘John Wick’ series, are planning an English-language remake. This adaptation underscores the film’s intense action and gripping storyline, which captivated audiences at major film festivals, including the Tribeca Film Festival.

The narrative follows army commando Amrit, played by Lakshya, who embarks on a perilous mission aboard a New Delhi-bound train to save his love interest, Tulika (portrayed by Tanya Maniktala). The film is a high-octane thrill ride, showcasing impressive action sequences that have resonated with viewers.

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young from 87Eleven Entertainment will lead the remake project, motivated by the original’s dynamic action and storytelling. Stahelski remarked, “Nikhil has crafted relentless action sequences that deserve a broad audience. We’re excited about the challenge of creating an English-language version, and we know we have big shoes to fill.”

Released in India on July 5, 2024, the Hindi-language version of ‘Kill’ has already garnered praise for its thrilling performances, particularly during its heart-pounding train scenes. With strong audience engagement, the possibility of a sequel is on the horizon, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for this emerging franchise.