Raghav Juyal goes from backstage to spotlight with IIFA win

Raghav Juyal, the man who once mesmerized us with his unique slow-motion dance moves, just had the biggest moment of his career! At the glittering IIFA Awards in Jaipur, Raghav Juyal took home his first-ever IIFA trophy, marking a dream-come-true moment in his 14-year journey from Dehradun to Bollywood.

And let’s just say, his acceptance speech hit everyone right in the feels.

Advertisement

“I had two choices back in Dehradun—stay where I was or hop on a train to Mumbai. I chose the second option, arrived at VT station empty-handed, and today, I’m leaving with more than I ever imagined,” Raghav said, his voice filled with gratitude.

Advertisement

From watching IIFA on TV with his family to standing on that grand stage as a winner, it was a full-circle moment for Raghav Juyal.

Raghav’s story is not just about talent; it’s about perseverance. He started as a background dancer, moved on to hosting, and finally carved a place for himself in films. Known for his mind-blowing slow-motion moves, he first caught the country’s attention on ‘Dance India Dance 3’, where he was a finalist.

His quirky charm and unique style made him a fan favorite, leading him to mentor young dancers on ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’ and ‘Dance Ke Superkids’, where his team even won!

But he didn’t stop at dance. Raghav took on new challenges, from performing daring stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ to making his Bollywood debut. And in 2024, he made headlines with ‘Kill’, an action thriller that showcased a whole new side of him.

One of the most touching parts of the IIFA night? When Raghav dedicated his win to his parents, who had traveled from Dehradun to witness their son’s success firsthand. It was a beautiful moment of pride, proving that dreams, when backed with passion and persistence, really do come true.