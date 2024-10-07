Kiara Advani, Ayan Mukerji share ‘holy Sunday’ moment on ‘War 2’ set

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently in Italy shooting for the highly anticipated sequel, ‘War 2’. Over the weekend, she shared a delightful moment from the set, posting a selfie with director Ayan Mukerji on her Instagram story.

The duo, both dressed in elegant white attire, looked effortlessly stylish, with Kiara Advani covering her head with a matching dupatta. The photo, captioned “Holy Sunday,” radiated a cheerful vibe, giving fans a glimpse of their friendship.

Recent social media buzz has revealed snippets from the film’s set, showcasing the chemistry between Kiara and her co-star Hrithik Roshan. In the footage shared by Hrithik’s fan page, the actors can be seen filming a romantic sequence amid the picturesque streets of Italy. Hrithik sported a casual look with a white T-shirt layered under a grey shirt and denim, while Kiara dazzled in a chic checked pink dress, adding to the film’s vibrant aesthetic.

‘War 2’ marks a significant collaboration between Kiara and Mukerji, who is popular for directing successful films such as ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Jr NTR and promises to be an exhilarating continuation of the 2019 action thriller ‘War’, which featured a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor. The original film, directorial of Siddarth Anand, was a box-office blockbuster. It grossed over Rs 200 crores within its first week of release.

Beyond ‘War 2’, Kiara has an exciting lineup ahead. She is going to star alongside Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer’, a film that delves into the life of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who tackles political corruption and advocates for electoral reform. This Telugu film is likely to hit theaters soon.