Adnan Sami mourns the loss of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan

Adnan Sami, the celebrated singer and musician, is grappling with profound sorrow following the passing of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, at the age of 77. The news, shared by Sami on his Instagram account, resonated deeply with fans and followers alike.

In an emotional tribute, Adnan Sami expressed his grief, stating, ‘It’s with the greatest sadness and infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan.’ He described her as an ‘incredible lady’ whose warmth and kindness touched everyone around her. He added, ‘We are overtaken by profound grief… We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus… Ameen.’

As news of her passing spread, messages of condolence poured in from fans, friends, and colleagues within the entertainment industry. Actor Mini Mathur offered her sympathies, saying, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss, dear Adnan, roya, and medina. Wishing strength to the family.’ Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who has also faced similar losses, shared, ‘Having lost my Mom, Dad, and brother, I feel your loss. Take care; our departed souls are always around us.’

The singer’s fans shared heartfelt messages of support as well, with one user writing, ‘From Allah we came and to Him is our return. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family on the passing of your dear mom. May Allah grant you all patience and strength during this saddening time. May Allah grant her a lofty place in paradise, Ameen.’

Sami’s remarkable career as a musician has given numerous hits, including tracks like ‘Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De’ and ‘Tera Chehra’. In recognition of his contributions to music, he received the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020.