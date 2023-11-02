Khichdi 2 Trailer: Parekh Family’s Hilarious Adventure Ahead

The much-anticipated trailer for “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” is out, and it’s a wild and hilarious adventure featuring the iconic Parekh family. While Kirti Kulhari and Pratik Gandhi make appearances, the heart of the trailer is the zany escapades of the Parekh clan.

The trailer takes the Parekh family on an epic journey, transcending various landscapes and scenarios. The Parekh family romances in the Swiss Alps. They battle goons and ride in a chopper. They escape villains in the desert and break into a grand Bollywood dance number.

“Khichdi 2” promises abundant laughter and even includes a couple of surprise cameos. The film, directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD) of Hats Off Productions and Zee Studios, is set to hit theaters on November 17.

The beloved Parekh family, known for their timeless humor, is back to entertain and tickle your funny bone. Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Kirti Kulhari deliver performances that guarantee non-stop laughter.

“Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” is a direct sequel to the 2010 film “Khichdi: The Movie.” In addition to the returning franchise regulars, the sequel boasts a star-studded lineup of cameos, including Kirti Kulhari, Farah Khan Kunder, Pratik Gandhi, Anant Vidhaat, Paresh Ganatra, Kiku Sharda, Flora Saini, and Reyaansh Veer Chaddha.

The trailer, which runs for over two minutes, sets the tone for the hilarity to come. It whimsically establishes the premise that after the birth of Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15, respectively, a new kingdom, Paanthukistan, was created. What follows is a series of absurd and entertaining adventures, misadventures, and outrageous situations. Those are the only the Parekh family can find themselves in.

“Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” promises a rollicking ride that explores the eccentric dynamics of the Parekh family. With its quirky humor, star-studded cast, and uproarious scenarios, this film will keep you laughing from start to finish. Mark your calendars for November 17, when the Parekh family returns to the big screen.