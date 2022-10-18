Raftaar creates ‘Full Dope’ for ‘Four More Shots Please” S3

‘Full Dope’, the first single from the upcoming series ‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3, goes on the floor today. The music video, created in collaboration with rapper Raftaar, features the sassy, unapologetic, and fierce Four More Shots Please! girls, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J. Rapping, cool beats, and powerful lyrics by Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary power up the songs written by Kaptaab Saab and Dilin.

“I’ve really enjoyed collaborating for the rap song ‘Full Dope’ created for the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please. There was a real sense of thrill and excitement in the rap. It captured the overall theme and feel of the show perfectly. Whether on the dance floor or at home, audiences will feel its power” said rapper Raftaar.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh will be joining the new season.

‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 will stream on Amazon Original from October 21.

Watch the ‘Full Dope’ song video here: