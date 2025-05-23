‘Kesari Veer’ roars into theatres with Sooraj Pancholi’s warrior transformation

Get ready for a dose of history, heroism, and high-octane drama—‘Kesari Veer’ has finally stormed its way into theatres, and it’s bringing the heat with it.

Fronted by Sooraj Pancholi, the film dives deep into the lesser-known story of ‘Hamirji Gohil’, a brave warrior who fought valiantly to protect the sacred Somnath temple from invaders.

Advertisement

This isn’t your usual masala flick. ‘Kesari Veer’ is a full-blown historical war drama that dares to explore a rarely spoken chapter of Indian history.

Advertisement

The scale is grand, the visuals gripping, and the stakes sky-high.

And at the heart of it all? Sooraj Pancholi, shedding his boy-next-door image to step into battle-worn armour and embody a forgotten hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chauhan Studios (@chauhanstudiosofficial)

For Pancholi, this is more than just another role—it’s a reinvention. Known till now for romantic roles and glossy appearances, Sooraj takes a hard left into intense territory. His portrayal of Hamirji isn’t just about fight scenes and fiery speeches—though there’s plenty of both—it’s also about delivering quiet strength and emotional depth.

From sword fights to soul-stirring moments, he handles it with surprising finesse.

Joining him in this period epic are veterans Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, alongside rising talent Akanksha Sharma. Together, they bring to life a story of sacrifice, faith, and duty that feels both ancient and timely.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, ‘Kesari Veer’ has taken its sweet time to arrive. Originally set for a March 2025 release, then shifted to May 16, the makers finally locked in May 23 for its worldwide premiere.

According to distributors Panorama Studios, the date shuffle was all about ensuring a “more impactful global launch.”

So if you’re into epic war dramas, tales of unsung heroes, or just looking for something more gripping than your average weekend watch, this might just be your ticket.