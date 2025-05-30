Sooraj Pancholi states that actors pay 30 lakhs to appear in top podcasts

In the last few years, podcasts and YouTube shows have gained massive traction. Especially after the global pandemic, apart from talk shows, podcasts became a part of the mainstream. Podcasts allow fans to have a vicarious conversation with celebrities, augmenting actors’ reach. With several podcasts boasting impressive viewership, they reportedly cherry-pick their guests. In a recent conversation, actor Sooraj Pancholi opened up on the increasing popularity of podcasts.

As per reports, top podcasters charge a hefty amount from celebrities for their podcast invites. Moreover, oftentimes, they also reject celebrities if they feel they aren’t the right fit for the show.

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Pancholi noted that top podcasters charge Rs 30 lakh to invite people on their podcast. He said, “I have heard that there are a few actors who charge about Rs 30 lakh to do a podcast. Is this true? I am just wanting to know because I have come here for free. Pay me at least Rs 30,000.” The interviewer added that the situation has changed now. To this, Sooraj replied, “Yes, I have heard that too, that the podcasters who have good viewership charge Rs 30 lakh to get you on their podcast.” He admitted that he also received a similar offer from the top guys.

Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut opposite Athiya Shetty in 2015 with ‘Hero.’ The actor won the Filmfare award for Best Newcomer. Subsequently, he starred in ‘Satellite Shankar’ in 2019. The film also starred his father, Aditya Pancholi, and Megha Akash. He also appeared in ‘Time to Dance’ opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister.

Sooraj’s recent project is the film ‘Kesari Veer,’ directed by Prince Dhiman. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, Aruna Irani, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. The film released on May 23.

