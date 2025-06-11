Sooraj Pancholi shares how ‘Kesari Veer’ came to him after temple visit

Sooraj Pancholi, who recently made a comeback with the historical drama ‘Kesari Veer’, has opened up about how fate played its part in bringing this film into his life.

The actor believes his journey with ‘Kesari Veer’ started the moment he visited the sacred Somnath temple, a trip that, according to him, changed the course of his life almost instantly.

In a candid conversation, Sooraj recalled that he had no idea about the film or even about the warrior he would later portray.

“I didn’t know who Hamirji Gohil was, nor was I aware that the Somnath temple is the first Jyotirlinga,” Sooraj Pancholi admitted. It was his mother who first suggested that he should visit the temple. Following her advice, he made the trip with his family, not knowing that it would soon lead to his next big project.

The moment that stayed with him was when he came across a grand statue of a warrior on horseback just outside the temple. Curious, he asked about it and learnt that the statue honoured Hamirji Gohil, the brave warrior who fought to protect the Somnath temple.

That story stuck with Sooraj, but little did he know that it would soon become his own.

“After I returned to Mumbai, something unbelievable happened. Within just one week, all the issues I was facing started clearing up,” Sooraj shared. It was during this time that filmmaker Kanu Chauhan approached him with the script for ‘Kesari Veer’. For Sooraj, this felt like more than a coincidence. “Somnath is a very powerful temple. I genuinely feel it changed my life,” he said.

Interestingly, this isn’t Sooraj’s first brush with playing a devotee of Lord Shiva. He earlier starred in ‘Satellite Shankar’, where his character was also a Shiv Bhakt. “I guess this was destined for me,” Sooraj reflected.

Talking about the making of the film, Sooraj mentioned that the entire shoot wrapped up in just 70 days.

Despite the tight schedule, he managed to bring depth and conviction to the character of Hamirji Gohil, an unsung hero whose courage deserved to be celebrated on screen.

The film also marked Sooraj’s first collaboration with veteran actors Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, along with Akanksha Sharma.