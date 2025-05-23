‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ to fashionably arrive in theatres in May 2026

Last year, reports of a sequel to the blockbuster drama, ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ sent cinephiles into a frenzy. The iconic film that gave fans major fashion moments and holds a high binge-watching value has a sequel in the works. Now, as per reports, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is going to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026.

As reported by Variety, the details of the cast members are not yet out. In the original film, Meryl Streep plays the intimidating editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, Runway. Joining her is Anne Hathaway as a determined graduate who wants to make it big in the world of journalism. Emily Blunt stars as the assistant to Streep’s character, who goes above and beyond to be in her good books. The riveting drama has, with time, emerged as a cult classic, boasting a significant space in popular culture.

Speaking with Variety, Stanley Tucci, who stars as Nigel in the original film, opened up on the sequel. “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

Meanwhile, last year, Disney officially announced ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ Aline Brosh McKenna, the original film’s writer, is reportedly returning to pen the new chapter. However, the original cast reprising their roles remains unconfirmed. This has left fans hopeful for the return of the beloved trio who played such a pivotal role in the original.

The 2006 title resonated with cinephiles across the globe. With Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ playing in the background as stilettoes clutter and the cast serves iconic looks. Apart from being a celebration of fashion, the film hinges upon ambition, family, and the sacrifices it takes to make it big in the corporate world.

Moreover, the 2006 film is an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ It is a directorial of David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman.

