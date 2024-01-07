Katrina Kaif wishes sister Isabelle on birthday

Actor Katrina Kaif expressed heartfelt birthday wishes for her sister Isabelle Kaif. On Saturday, Katrina took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Isabelle from her birthday celebration with the caption, “Happy happy happiest izzy bizzzy bee.”

Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, also extended birthday wishes to his sister-in-law. He posted a picture on his Instagram stories with the message, “Happy Happy birthday @isakaif! Wish you the most amazing year ahead.”

Isabelle made her Bollywood acting debut in Stanley D Costa’s directorial ‘Time To Dance,’ where she starred alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi. She was also featured in ‘Kwatha.’

As for Katrina’s upcoming projects, she is set to appear in the thriller film ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been shot in two languages, featuring different supporting actors. The Hindi version includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in equivalent roles.

During the film’s promotion, Katrina expressed her admiration for Sriram Raghavan, stating that she always wanted to work with him. She shared, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan. I’m his fan and wanted to be a part of the movies he makes; being part of this film is amazing because I had an opportunity to be part of a lovely story, and ‘Merry Christmas’ is always going to be a film I am tremendously proud of and close to my heart.”

‘Merry Christmas’ is scheduled to release in theaters on January 12. (ANI)