Karwa Chauth in Bollywood: Celebs dazzle with stunning celebrations

Karwa Chauth was celebrated with much enthusiasm and love by Bollywood’s favorite wives. As they observed the fast for their husbands’ long lives, many took to social media to share moments of joy, tradition, and fashion.

One of the first to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth was actress Katrina Kaif, who looked ethereal in a baby pink and golden saree. Katrina’s post was filled with warmth and family love as she shared a series of photos, including one where she is seen taking blessings from her mother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal’s mom.

Another picture showed Katrina enjoying a sweet moment with Vicky and his parents, giving a glimpse into their close-knit family bond. In one striking solo shot, she proudly flaunted her sindoor while looking radiant, embodying grace and elegance in her traditional wear.

Kirti Kharbanda joined the celebration, marking her first Karwa Chauth since marrying fellow actor Pulkit Samrat. Wearing a shimmering golden saree, Kirti posed happily with her husband, who looked dapper in a simple white kurta. She poured her heart out in the caption, reflecting on childhood memories of watching her mother celebrate the festival and dreaming of the day when she would partake in it.

Kirti expressed how special it was for her to finally check this moment off her bucket list, and she couldn’t help but gush about how handsome her husband looked, adding a playful note to her heartfelt message. Her joy was contagious as she wrote about how this was just one of the many festivals they’re celebrating together in their first year of marriage.

Another star couple spreading the love was Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. Dressed in matching red outfits, the two looked like a perfect pair. Rakul’s caption, which read, “My sun, moon, universe, my everything… happy Karwa Chauth from us to you,” added a sweet and romantic touch to their pictures.

Politics met Bollywood in the form of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together after tying the knot earlier this year. Raghav posted a touching tribute to his wife, praising her for her strength and commitment throughout the day-long fast.

In one of the pictures, Raghav lovingly broke Parineeti’s fast, a moment that captured the true essence of the tradition. His caption, full of admiration, read, “I’m so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace… Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru!”

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, also joined in the celebrations. She shared a cozy selfie with her husband, simply captioning it “my sun and moon.”

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar also gave fans a peek into their celebrations. Dressed in a lovely pink saree, Mouni looked radiant as she shared the joy of Karwa Chauth with her followers.

On this day, wives observe a strict fast without food or water—known as the nirjala fast—praying for the health and longevity of their husbands. They break the fast only after sighting the moon.