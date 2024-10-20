Neelam Kothari on toxic 1st marriage, divorce and impact on daughter

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ is now streaming on Netflix. It continues to offer more drama and revelations than ever. While new faces have joined the cast, the season also delves deeply into the lives of the original stars of the show. One of the most emotional and eye-opening moments comes from Neelam Kothari, who opens up about her first marriage to Rishi Sethia and the impact it had on her life, including her daughter Ahana.

In a conversation with producer Ektaa R Kapoor, Neelam candidly spoke about the challenges she faced during her marriage to Rishi, which ended in divorce. She revealed that she had to make significant personal sacrifices in an attempt to make the relationship work.

Neelam recalled being asked to change her way of living, including her diet and clothing choices. But the hardest part, she says, was the pressure to give up her identity.

“I was told to wear Indian clothes, stop eating non-vegetarian food, and not drink. I was fine with the lifestyle changes, but I couldn’t let go of who I was,” Neelam shared. “There came a point where I asked myself, ‘How am I allowing this?’ It was a toxic situation, and I had to choose between my marriage and my own identity.”

As an actress, Neelam Kothari had built a strong public image, but she felt like she had to hide her true self to fit into the role her marriage demanded.

“I remember being in a supermarket or a restaurant, and people would come up to me and ask, ‘Are you Neelam, the actress?’ And I would have to say no,” she recounted. This constant denial of her past was emotionally draining, leading her to make the difficult decision to leave the marriage. “It was tough, but I wanted to make it work. You do crazy things for love. But I realized that no woman should have to lose herself for the sake of a relationship.”

One of the most painful moments for Neelam was when her daughter Ahana learned about her past marriage and divorce, not through her, but online. She described the day Ahana confronted her as a heartbreaking experience.

“I came home from work, and Ahana was with her friends. Normally, they’re full of energy, laughing and making noise, but this time, the room was completely silent,” Neelam recalled. “Ahana came up to me and said, ‘Mama, you never told me you were divorced.’ I felt like I had died in that moment. I didn’t know what to say.”

Ahana had discovered the information while Googling her mother with friends. “She said, ‘You’re a celebrity, and the first thing that came up when we searched your name was that you were divorced and had been married before.’ I was devastated, because that’s not how I wanted my daughter to find out,” Neelam Kothari shared.

Neelam’s marriage to Rishi Sethia ended after several years of trying to make it work. She later found happiness with actor Samir Soni, whom she married in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the couple adopted Ahana, who has since been an integral part of their family.

This season of ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ offers a raw glimpse into Neelam’s personal struggles.