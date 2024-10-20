Samantha backs Kangana’s take on witches and women

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently stirred conversation with a thought-provoking note on social media, reflecting on the concept of witches and the power women can hold when they embrace their true selves. The discussion started when a user named John Collins posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that read: “Don’t be afraid of witches; be afraid of the ones who burned them.” Kangana’s response to the post came shortly, adding layers to the sentiment about witches.

In reply, Kangana’s tweet defined witches as women who have deep connection to their intuition, their free spirit, and their inner strength. According to Kangana, these qualities make such women appear mysterious and intimidating to those who feel trapped or “cursed” in their own lives.

Witches are women who are connected to their higher self, their intuition, infectious free spirit, indomitable will power and uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries make them mysterious, frightening and threatening to those who are caged and cursed, caged people believe that… https://t.co/cUZRfFJyXL Advertisement — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2024

She explained, “Caged people believe that gifted people have some evil powers and they must be burnt to ashes.” This, she emphasized, comes from jealousy, which she described as one of the most miserable emotions a person can harbor.

Kangana went on to offer advice, urging people to choose inspiration over jealousy, encouraging them to “break free” and unlock their own potential. Her thoughts on empowerment struck a chord with many, including actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On October 20, Samantha shared Kangana’s post on her Instagram stories, simply captioning it, “Word,” signaling her agreement with the message.

Both actresses have been making headlines for their upcoming projects. Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated directorial venture, ‘Emergency’. Originally ready to hit theaters on September 6, the release delayed due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the film has now received its certification, and Kangana mentioned that a new release date will be out soon.

Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing for her role in the upcoming spy-action series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, a spin-off of the American series ‘Citadel’, produced by Amazon Prime Video. Directorial of Raj & DK, the show will release on November 7.