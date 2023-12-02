Kartik only finalised for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, others yet to be confirmed

The pre-production on the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is underway.

It was reported that the acclaimed actress Tabu has walked out of the film. However, there’s little truth to this as the only name to be finalised on the cast list is that of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which released in 2022, was a major commercial success. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and was a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Kartik essayed the role of Rooh Baba in the film sequel which saw Tabu in dual roles.

Well placed source shared that other talents will be locked only after the script is finalised.

The source said, “The only actor to be confirmed is Kartik Aryan as Rooh Baba and no other actors has been confirmed as of yet.”

It was also reported that Tabu wasn’t keen on taking up the role offered to her despite being offered a hefty sum but the real picture is far from what has been claimed.

The source further mentioned, “After finalising the story, they will be getting actors on board as the script demands, currently few names of actors are doing rounds which are not confirmed as we are yet to zero down on actors.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ turned out to be a major commercial success and furthered Kartik’s stardom.

Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ which turned out to be a box office hit. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s biographical film ‘Chandu Champion’. Apart from that, he is also doing a film with Karan Johar which will be directed by Sandeep Modi.

The yet-untitled epic war drama is expected to go on the floors in 2024.

Tabu, on the other hand, was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller ‘Khufiya’. She will be next seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ with Ajay Devgn and ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.