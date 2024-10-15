Kartik Aaryan’s accidental slip: Kiara Advani may return for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Fans are in a frenzy following the release of the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The horror-comedy flick marks Kartik’s return as Rooh Baba from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ Joining him, is the original Manjulika- Vidya Balan, and the new Manjulika- Madhuri Dixit. The film also stars Triptii Dimri. Now, Kartik Aaryan has surprised fans with an accidental slip-up. The actor reveals that Kiara Advani will return for the third instalment of the film series.

During his interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked if two endings were shot for the upcoming film. To this, Kartik replied, “Yes, we shot two climaxes for this film so that there’s some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages. Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax. When we were shooting with Kiara – oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya ji… (laughs). This isn’t live, right? We’ve shot two climaxes. That’s all I’d like to say. This is the first time that I’ve had to conceal a lot of things. It’s a different space, a different film. But there’ll be a lot of surprises and you’ll enjoy the film when it comes out.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starred opposite each other for the 2022 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film was the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa’ with Priyadarshan at the film. The horror-comedy starred Vidya Balan as Manjulika who is returning to the franchise after 17 years with the third instalment. Subsequently, the second title featured Tabu as Manjulika and Kiara Advani played Kartik Aaryan’s love interest.

With the third instalment, the makers tease an intense showdown as the doors of mansions re-open. Joining Aaryan in the film is Triptii Dimri as his love interest, who adds freshness to the narrative. Additionally, Vijay Raaz plays a key role in the film while Rajpal Yadav returns as the sidekick. Sprinkled with referential humour, the film’s trailer promises a generous dose of both horror and comedy.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1 and will face Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ at the box office.