Kartik Aaryan wins multiple awards for ‘Chandu Champion’

2024 has proven to be a significant milestone for Kartik Aaryan, as the actor continues to soar in his career. His latest film, ‘Chandu Champion’, has not only captivated audiences but also earned him a series of prestigious awards.

Among his recent accolades, Aaryan received the Actor of the Year award for his remarkable portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic champion, in ‘Chandu Champion’.

In addition to the Actor of the Year award, Kartik received the Forbes India Icon of Excellence award, further recognizing his significant impact on the film industry and his role as an inspiration for aspiring actors. Expressing his gratitude, Aaryan shared a post on social media, stating, “Another Badge on #ChanduChampion’s chest. Thank you @forbesindia .”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The accolades didn’t end there. In a celebratory moment captured by popular paparazzi, Aaryan was holding his Best Actor award for ‘Chandu Champion’. The video, shared on social media, highlighted his impressive achievement: “#KartikAaryan wins yet another award as the ‘Actor Of The Year’ for his stellar portrayal of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar in #ChanduChampion.”

Kartik Aaryan’s performance has resonated not only within India but also on the international stage. He was awarded the prestigious IFFM award for ‘Chandu Champion’, marking his appeal beyond Indian borders. The film’s success has garnered applause from audiences around the globe.

Looking ahead, Aaryan is ready to return to the big screen in the highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Fans are eager to see him reprise his iconic role as Rooh Baba in the popular franchise, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in key roles.