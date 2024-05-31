Kartik Aaryan thanks producer Sajid Nadiadwala for ‘Chandu Champion’ success

Kartik Aaryan couldn’t hide his gratitude towards producer Sajid Nadiadwala, gushing about his pivotal role in bringing ‘Chandu Champion’ to life. With the movie’s trailer and songs already stirring up anticipation, Kartik, the film’s lead, shared how working with Nadiadwala again was a special experience, especially after their previous collaboration on ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

During a recent event, Kartik took a moment to heap praise on Sajid Nadiadwala, emphasizing his unwavering passion for filmmaking. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with Sajid sir before. His dedication and love for his projects are unparalleled,” Kartik expressed. “Seeing him pour his heart into ‘Chandu Champion’ truly made it a labor of love. I don’t think anyone else could have championed this film the way Sajid Sir did. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Sir, for this opportunity.”

‘Chandu Champion,’ a collaborative effort between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is slated for release on June 14th. As the countdown to its premiere continues, excitement mounts for what promises to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic offerings.