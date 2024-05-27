Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav promote ‘Chandu Champion’ as Rooh Baba and Chhote Pandit

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav recently stirred up social media with their hilarious antics, promoting the upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’ in a uniquely entertaining way. The duo, known for their roles in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series, brought their characters Rooh Baba and Chhote Pandit to life once again, much to the delight of fans.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video on his social media, featuring himself and Rajpal Yadav performing the signature ‘Satyanaas’ dance move. Dressed in his iconic Rooh Baba outfit, Kartik was joined by Rajpal, who reprised his role as Chhote Pandit. The backdrop of a sleek black Range Rover added to the quirky charm of the video, which quickly went viral.

See the post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas !!#ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3 #ChanduChampion #14thJune.” Fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement and appreciation for the duo’s comedic chemistry.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is inspired by the remarkable true story of a sportsman. Kartik Aaryan stars as Chandu, undergoing a dramatic physical transformation for the role. The actor, known for his dedication, impressed everyone with his commitment to the part.

Kabir Khan recently shared posters from the film, highlighting Kartik’s impressive transformation. “Chandu Nahi… Champion Hai Mai…,” wrote Kabir on Instagram, revealing that Kartik reduced his body fat from 39% to an astonishing 7% without using steroids. “The story of Chandu Champion is incredibly inspiring, and Kartik’s journey to become this champion is equally remarkable. I met him when he had put on weight for a role, and he committed to transforming into an international-level athlete,” Kabir added, expressing his pride in Kartik’s achievement.

The buzz around ‘Chandu Champion’ continues to grow, especially with the release of posters showing Kartik in fierce boxing gear, further heightening anticipation for the film. Scheduled for release on June 14, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to deliver an inspiring tale of resilience and determination.

With the combined star power of Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav, and the compelling narrative of ‘Chandu Champion,’ fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film’s premiere.