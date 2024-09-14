Kartik Aaryan skipping Vishal Bhardwaj’s film sparks reactions

A decision by Kartik Aaryan has caught the attention of fans and netizens alike. As director Vishal Bhardwaj gears up to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor on an upcoming action film, there are reports that Kartik will not be part of the project due to prior commitments. This choice has sparked a wave of comments from fans.

The film, which also stars the talented Triptii Dimri, is generating buzz as it prepares to commence shooting. While Kartik Aaryan’s absence is notable, many believe it allows him to concentrate on his upcoming releases, including the highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, set to debut around Diwali. Following this, he will jump into ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for his knack for blockbuster films, is bringing together Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor for this new venture under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Expressing his excitement, Nadiadwala stated, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It’s an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the #NGEFamily!”

Vishal Bhardwaj echoed this enthusiasm, saying, “I’m happy to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Triptii Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!”

The filming is likely to start soon, with reports indicating that production will kick off either in September or October 2024. The project filming will take place extensively in India and the United States, aiming for a 2025 release that promises to be an action-packed spectacle.