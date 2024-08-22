Kartik Aaryan celebrates transformation of fan: “Congratulations champion”

Kartik Aaryan has once again shown his dedication to his craft and his fans. Known for his dynamic performances, Aaryan’s latest role as Indian Olympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar in “Chandu Champion” has received widespread acclaim. Kartik with his portrayal not only earned praise but also sparked inspiration among his fan following.

One fan, Aishwarya Kaushal, was deeply moved by Kartik Aaryan’s transformation for the film. Motivated by his dedication, she embarked on her own journey of transformation and shared it on social media, tagging Aaryan in hopes of reaching him. Her heartfelt post included a video documenting her progress and a caption pleading for Aaryan’s attention: “Tag: @kartikaaryan to make my dream happen❤.”

Touched by her effort, Aaryan responded with enthusiasm. He reshared the video on his own social media account, congratulating Kaushal with a simple yet encouraging message: “Congratulations Champion.”

As Kartik enjoys the success of “Chandu Champion,” he’s gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects. Upcoming releases include “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” set for a Diwali debut, and sequels to popular films like “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2,” alongside Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated musical love story.