Logo

Logo

# Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan celebrates transformation of fan: “Congratulations champion”

Kartik Aaryan praises a fan’s inspiring transformation journey on social media, showing his support and encouragement.

Statesman Web | August 22, 2024 1:43 pm

Kartik Aaryan celebrates transformation of fan: “Congratulations champion”

Images: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan has once again shown his dedication to his craft and his fans. Known for his dynamic performances, Aaryan’s latest role as Indian Olympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar in “Chandu Champion” has received widespread acclaim. Kartik with his portrayal not only earned praise but also sparked inspiration among his fan following.

Also Read: ‘Chandu Champion’ on OTT: Kartik Aaryan starring biopic now streaming

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by (@ashh_flexx)

One fan, Aishwarya Kaushal, was deeply moved by Kartik Aaryan’s transformation for the film. Motivated by his dedication, she embarked on her own journey of transformation and shared it on social media, tagging Aaryan in hopes of reaching him. Her heartfelt post included a video documenting her progress and a caption pleading for Aaryan’s attention: “Tag: @kartikaaryan to make my dream happen❤.”

Also Read: Manu Bhaker hails Kartik Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’

Touched by her effort, Aaryan responded with enthusiasm. He reshared the video on his own social media account, congratulating Kaushal with a simple yet encouraging message: “Congratulations Champion.”

As Kartik enjoys the success of “Chandu Champion,” he’s gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects. Upcoming releases include “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” set for a Diwali debut, and sequels to popular films like “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2,” alongside Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated musical love story.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan vs Ranbir Kapoor: Fans buzz over casting for Yuvraj Singh biopic

Advertisement

Related posts