Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aryan announces shoot wrap in BTS video

2024 has been a rewarding year so far for Kartik Aaryan, thanks to the immense success of his latest release, Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor is set to end the year on a high note with the release of the third installment of the superhit horror-comedy series ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which is slated for a Diwali release. Kartik has consistently kept his fans updated on his work by sharing snippets from his days on social media. Recently, he posted a quirky video featuring the entire team of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Instagram.

In the video, director Anees Bazmee scolds his staff to remain silent before yelling, “Action!” As the video pans to the director’s screen, Kartik is seen jumping in front of it with his notorious smile, reminding the filmmaker that it’s a wrap! The director then joins the team in celebrating by cutting a decadent chocolate cake adorned with the words “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Film Wrap.”

Sharing the fun BTS video, the actor captioned it: “Arey pagalo. It’s a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second installment of the horror-comedy film series, the upcoming film features an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. The makers recently revealed that Vidya, who starred in the first film alongside Akshay Kumar, will return as the pivotal character Manjulika in the third installment of the franchise. Kartik, who led ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu, will reprise his role as the popular Rooh Baba.

The 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, directed by Priyadarshan, proved to be a blockbuster, earning 82 crores against a production budget of 32 crores. Over time, the film has established itself as a cult classic within the horror-comedy genre, with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan receiving significant acclaim for their roles. The film focused on Avni Chaturvedi (Vidya Balan), a woman grappling with dissociative identity disorder.

The second installment, released in 2022, also proved highly successful, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year with 266 crores in sales against a budget of 70 crores. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ centered on an entrapped spirit seeking revenge.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1 in celebration of Diwali. There are also rumors that Madhuri Dixit will be part of the upcoming release.