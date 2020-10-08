Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a video in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at his home. And guess what? He faced defeat at the hands of his sister, Kritika Tiwari.

“Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai… Isliye maine usse ‘Jeetne Diya’ #Sacrifice,” Kartik captioned the video, which he posted on his Instagram account.

Kartik and his sister are imparting sibling goals with their recent video.

Reacting to the clip, actor Tiger Shroff commented: “Insane.”

“Brother-sister goals,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

During the lockdown, he entertained his fans and followers through his social media posts and his chat show “Koki Poochega”, wherein he interacted with Covid-19 warriors.