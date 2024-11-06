Kartik Aaryan: Box Office titan with six 100-crore blockbusters

Kartik Aaryan has firmly established himself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, thanks to his remarkable ability to resonate with audiences. The cinematic journey of Kartik Aaryan has been nothing short of extraordinary, particularly highlighted by his impressive string of films that have crossed the coveted 100-crore mark at the box office.

With the recent success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which became Kartik Aaryan’s sixth film to achieve this milestone, let’s explore the cinematic gems that have defined his ascent to 100-crore mark.

1. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Kartik Aaryan’s breakout role came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a film that redefined his career trajectory. Before this film, Aaryan was primarily recognized for his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. However, in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he portrayed Sonu, a loyal friend who is skeptical of his best friend’s fiancée. It grossed between ₹152 and ₹156 crore.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik showcased his versatility by stepping into the shoes of Chintu Tyagi, a man grappling with infidelity and its implications. His comic timing and ability to portray a morally conflicted character brought a fresh perspective to the film, steering clear of distastefulness while maintaining humor. This refreshing take on relationships resonated with viewers, leading to a box office collection of ₹118 crore.

3. Luka Chuppi (2019)

With Luka Chuppi, Aaryan once again proved his knack for connecting with the youth. The film, which features him as Guddu, a man navigating the complexities of love and societal expectations, presents a humorous take on the challenges faced by modern relationships. Alongside Kriti Sanon, Aaryan’s relatable performance and the film’s light-hearted narrative struck a chord with audiences, leading to a gross of ₹128.60 crore.

4. SatyaPrem Ki Katha (2023)

Transitioning into a more dramatic role, SatyaPrem Ki Katha marked another significant step in Aaryan’s evolution as an actor. Pairing with Kiara Advani, he embodied the character of SatyaPrem, who confronts personal and societal challenges in a heartfelt narrative. This film allowed Aaryan to explore deeper emotional ranges, demonstrating his growth as an artist. It had a worldwide gross of ₹117.77 crore.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Kartik Aaryan stepped into the shoes of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the successful franchise originally led by Akshay Kumar. His portrayal of the quirky ghostbuster seamlessly blended humor with elements of horror, capturing the essence of the franchise while infusing it with his unique flair. The film became a phenomenal hit, raking in ₹266.88 crore globally.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan reprised his role as Rooh Baba. He delighted audiences once more with his captivating blend of comedy and chills. The film with Kartik Aaryan broke records by surpassing 100-crore in its opening weekend alone. And, it continues to attract audiences to theaters.