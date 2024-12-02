Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh steals the spotlight with her award

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans on Instagram, showing off her award from the movie ‘Jaane Jaan’. However, it wasn’t Kareena who was making a fuss about the trophy—it was her son Jeh, who appeared to have claimed it as his own.

In a series of adorable photos, Jeh was seen wrapped in a blanket, holding onto the award with a playful expression. Kareena captioned the post: “He thinks it’s his but of course, it is… #mera (my) Jaane Jaan.”

‘Jaane Jaan’ is a gripping mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which marks Kareena’s return to the screen. The film, an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, has been receiving praise for its intense storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In it, Kareena plays a single mother caught up in a murder investigation, with a talented cast including Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena, married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012, often shares glimpses of her family life. Their first child, Taimur, was born in 2016, and their second son, Jeh, joined the family of Kareena and Saif in 2021.

Recently, Kareena shared a peaceful moment by the poolside, lounging with her pet dog, Elvis. The candid photo showed her enjoying some sun and quality time with her furry companion, which she captioned with a simple, “Say Hi to Elvis” along with a heart emoji.

Professionally, Kareena’s career continues to soar. Her recent performance in ‘Singham Again’, where she reprised her role as Avni, has received acclaim. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-packed cop drama also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena also recently saw success with her digital premiere of ‘The Buckingham Murders’, adding another feather to her already impressive cap.