Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Sharmila Tagore: “The coolest gangsta ever!”

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a stylish shoutout to her mother-in-law, the legendary Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday.

Sharing two heartfelt photos on Instagram, Kareena penned a playful caption: “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the best!”

Sharmila Tagore, born on December 8, 1944, in Kanpur (formerly Cawnpore), belongs to the illustrious Tagore family, renowned for its cultural and literary contributions. Her father, Gitindranath Tagore, served as a general manager at the British India Corporation, while her mother, Ira Tagore, hailed from the Assamese Barua family. Sharmila is a distant relative of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Married to cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968, Sharmila embraced a new chapter as the Begum of Pataudi. The couple had three children: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan, and actress-author Soha Ali Khan. Tragically, Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011 at the age of 70.

Sharmila’s cinematic journey began at just 14 when Satyajit Ray cast her in ‘Apur Sansar’ (1959), marking her debut in Bengali cinema. She went on to star in ‘Devi’ (1960), a film she regards as her career-defining performance. Her remarkable talent shone through in films like ‘Shes Anko’ and ‘Nirjan Saikate’, earning her critical acclaim and the IFFI Best Actor Award.

Her entry into Hindi cinema was no less grand. Sharmila’s debut in ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ (1964) opposite Shammi Kapoor was a musical sensation. The duo reunited for ‘An Evening in Paris’ (1967), where Sharmila created a stir as the first Indian actress to don a swimsuit on-screen, earning her a reputation as a style icon of her era.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sharmila delivered memorable performances in classics like ‘Waqt’ (1965), ‘Anupama’ (1966), and ‘Nayak’ (1966). Her role in ‘Anupama’ opposite Dharmendra remains one of her most celebrated.

Beyond her acting legacy, Sharmila also served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, where she advocated for balanced portrayals of women in Indian cinema.