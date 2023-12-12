Karan Johar unveils rom-com starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

In an exciting development in the realm of Bollywood, the dynamic duo of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor is all set to headline Karan Johar’s forthcoming project, a romantic comedy under the digital banner of Dharmatics. Renowned filmmaker Shauna Gautam, known for her previous collaboration with Karan Johar as an associate director on “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and her role as an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on “Sanju,” is slated to direct the film.

Breaking away from the traditional silver screen format, this cinematic venture is strategically poised as a direct-to-digital project, aligning with the evolving trends of content consumption. Karan Johar, the creative mind behind the endeavor, envisions a vibrant narrative that seamlessly fits the palette of OTT platforms. The film is scheduled to commence production next year, with the team currently engaging in discussions with a leading OTT player for exclusive streaming rights.

While the film is yet to acquire a definitive title, the brainstorming sessions among the creative minds involved are generating a plethora of quirky and captivating options. Described as a quintessential romantic comedy, the project aims to encapsulate the essence of the genre that Hindi Cinema is celebrated for.

Advertisement

Notably, this venture marks the second collaboration for both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, following their respective debuts in “Sarzameen” and “The Archies.” As the film enters the pre-production phase, meticulous efforts are underway to assemble a distinguished ensemble cast that will complement the youthful energy and charm brought forth by the lead pair.

The involvement of Shauna Gautam, who has previously demonstrated her directorial finesse in the industry, adds an extra layer of anticipation to the project. Having already made significant contributions to some of Bollywood’s notable productions, Gautam’s directorial prowess is poised to shine through in this romantic comedy.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital entertainment, Karan Johar’s strategic move to present this cinematic gem as an OTT original underscores the industry’s responsiveness to changing audience preferences. As the project gains momentum, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of this modern-day love story that promises to deliver entertainment in a format tailored for the digital age.