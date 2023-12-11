Karan Johar shuns Hollywood dreams, aims for Oscars with hindi cinema

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has emphatically declared his allegiance to Hindi cinema, asserting that he harbors no aspirations of venturing into Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Johar articulated his desire to grace the illustrious red carpet of the Academy Awards, albeit on the condition that it is to represent the rich tapestry of Hindi production.

Having undertaken a few trips to Los Angeles, Johar gained insight into the allure of Hollywood but steadfastly maintained that his heart remains firmly rooted in India. He candidly expressed, “It took a couple of trips to Los Angeles to realize that it is all wonderful and you have a lot of meetings, but my heart is in my country, and my cinema is in my heart. I don’t want to leave that. I don’t want to make films without the language that’s raised me.”

The acclaimed filmmaker, recipient of the Variety Vanguard Award at the Red Sea Film Festival, shared his vision of gracing the Oscars red carpet with a Hindi-language film. Johar claimed that the prevalent misconception, which hinders the progress of Indian cinema by solely characterizing it as song and dance, is baseless. He emphasized, “Yes, we make song and dance movies, and we are proud of them. But there are stories in so many languages and from so many parts of India that are beautiful and deserve audiences.”

Advertisement

Dismissing stereotypes, Johar praised streaming services for bridging the gap and bringing diverse Indian stories to a global audience. He urged the world to recognize the multifaceted nature of Indian storytelling beyond conventional narratives, remarking, “The world needs to wake up to Indian stories and storytelling.”

In conclusion, Karan Johar’s unwavering commitment to Hindi cinema and his vision of walking the Academy Awards red carpet with a Hindi-language film serves as a testament to his dedication to preserving the cultural and linguistic essence that has shaped his artistic journey.