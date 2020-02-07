Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned ‘Three’ on Friday. On the occasion, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures along with his kids and mother Hiroo Johar. While Yash and Roohi have already celebrated a pre-birthday party with their friends Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan, Inaaya Kemmu among others, social media users wonder what’s in store for them on their birthday on Friday.

Karan, who didn’t share any pictures of his kids from their pre-birthday bash, on social media, finally posted a series of pictures of him along with his kids and mother. He also penned a heartfelt note, thanking the universe for completing his family. KJo also thanked his mom, Hiroo Johar for ‘beautifully and emotionally’ co-parenting the kids.

He wrote, “I am a single parent in social status…but in actuality am definitely not….my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me…I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support…the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year…I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash (sic).”



Last month, KJo took to Twitter and shared what his son Yash calls him. “My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram!”, wrote Johar, leaving netizens in splits.

My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! 😉 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

Karan Johar’s children were born on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy. The filmmaker often shares endearing pictures of his twins on social media, leaving the internet in awe.