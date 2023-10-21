Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Team Up for Hindi ‘Intouchables’ Adaptation

After their collaboration on ‘KILL,’ Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are teaming up once again, this time to bring the beloved French comedy classic ‘The Intouchables’ to Hindi-speaking audiences.

The project will be helmed by director Collin D’Cunha. ‘The Intouchables,’ originally released in 2011 and directed by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received universal acclaim for its heartwarming story and remarkable performances by Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.

Karan Johar shared his thoughts on the venture, stating, “Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and an exhilarating opportunity. We are committed to delivering the essence of this cherished French film to the Indian audience, infused with our cultural sensibilities. Joining forces with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country.”

Guneet Monga also expressed her excitement, saying, “The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films worldwide. Bringing it to the Indian and Hindi-speaking audience is truly thrilling. After the high-octane action-packed ‘KILL,’ we are now exploring a dramedy, showcasing the diversity of our collaboration with Dharma, which we are incredibly enthusiastic about.”

Director Collin D’Cunha conveyed his enthusiasm for directing this project, stating, “Directing the adaptation of ‘The Intouchables’ is an incredible honor for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences globally, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to.”

Further details about the project are eagerly anticipated.

