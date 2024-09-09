Kangana’s Emergency gets U/A certificate with mandates for cuts and changes

Kangana Ranaut’s film, ‘Emergency’, finds itself embroiled in controversy ahead of its release. The film’s trailer faced severe backlash, with Sikh organizations and the Shiromani Akali Dal calling for a ban. Although the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) had reviewed the film, it did not issue a certification. Subsequently, the makers of ‘Emergency’ moved the Bombay High Court. While the Bombay HC did not order the censor board to issue the certificate, it directed the board to make a decision by September 18. Following this, the CBFC issued a U/A certificate for the film and suggested cuts, disclaimers, and fact-checking for certain scenes.

Reportedly, the censor board has requested specific cuts and factual clarifications for several historical events and statements. Among the suggested cuts are visuals in a scene depicting Pakistani soldiers attacking Bangladeshi refugees. This includes a sequence showing a soldier smashing an infant’s head. Moreover, board has suggested deleting the shot showing three women’s beheading. Additionally, the board asked the filmmakers to replace a word shouted by someone in a crowd in response to the death of a leader and to change the surname of a family mentioned in a line.

The board has also asked the makers to provide “factual information” for a line delivered by an actor playing Nixon, which includes derogatory references to Indian women. The board has requested details on a line attributed to Churchill that states, “…Indians breed like rabbits.” Furthermore, the CBFC has asked for sources supporting research references and statistical data used in the film, including information on Bangladeshi refugees, court judgments, and permissions for the use of archival footage from ‘Operation Bluestar.’

On Friday, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut announced a delay in the release of ‘Emergency’. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We are still waiting for certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

On September 4, the Bombay HC declined to order the CBFC to grant certification for the film, citing a previous order issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The bench stated, “The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we grant any relief today, it would directly contravene that order. We would be asking the CBFC to breach another HC order if we pass any order today. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us.”

Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but has also written, directed, and produced it. Apart from her, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.