Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ row: Bombay HC refuses to order certificate

Things are not yet favorable for Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’. The film was going to release on September 6. However, the release has been postponed indefinitely due to demands for a ban from Shiromani Akali Dal and other Sikh organizations. They claim that the film portrays the Sikh community negatively. Following an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, co-producer Zee Entertainment petitioned the Bombay High Court for an order directing the CBFC to issue the film’s certification. However, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant this order.

On September 4, the Bombay High Court declined to order the certificate from the censor board. The bench, comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, stated that they could not issue any directions. They reasoned that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had already instructed the CBFC to consider objections to the film before certifying it. “The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we grant any relief today, it would be directly in contravention of that order. We would be asking the CBFC to breach another HC order if we pass any order today. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us.” Meanwhile, the Bombay HC has asked the CBFC to consider the objections raised against the film and then issue a certification by September 18.

Despite the high court’s refusal to order the certificate, Kangana Ranaut sees it as a win. Taking to X, the BJP MP commented, “High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #Emergency.” Kangana not only stars in the film but has also directed, written, and co-produced it.

High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the cirtificate of #emergency https://t.co/KedtrQlvrU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2024

The Bombay HC’s decision follows Zee Entertainment’s petition seeking the release of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ and its certification. The petitioner claims that the CBFC is illegally and arbitrarily withholding the certificate despite being prepared to grant it.

Meanwhile, on September 3, the Madhya Pradesh HC responded to petitions filed against the film’s release. Sikh groups had filed petitions stating that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and could therefore cause unrest. In response, the court directed the censor board to consider the petitions before issuing the certification.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.