Kangana compares ‘Emergency’ to Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her upcoming film, ‘Emergency’. The film, which chronicles the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will be released on September 6. In a recent interview, she compared the film to Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’. She added that Indira Gandhi cannot be placed in the binary of ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ asserting that such compartmentalization is not possible. Moreover, she drew parallels between her film and Shakespeare’s classic tragedy ‘Macbeth’, suggesting that both involve great individuals who become victims of their own hubris.

In her conversation with India Today, Kangana Ranaut stated that the approach of ‘Emergency’ is akin to that of ‘Oppenheimer’. She argued that the dynamic characters in her film will make it difficult for people to form a black-and-white opinion. Kangana said, “I don’t know why people are so uncomfortable with the truth, as if it is not glaringly obvious. To me, Ms. Gandhi is who she is, and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ If you approach the film from that perspective, it will open many doors for you. At the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film might be ‘Oppenheimer’.”

Elaborating further, the actor-politician added, “You can’t really decide whether to root for him, whether he is being manipulated or is manipulative himself. But aren’t we all like that? Life is not so limited. It demands that you be so much and, at times, to be the person you don’t want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is very much like ‘Macbeth’. Macbeth was destined to be king, and when he becomes king by killing the previous one, the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of ‘Emergency’ is that even the best of us can fall victim to hubris.”

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus ‘Oppenheimer’ is set during World War II and focuses on the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy). Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, was the mind behind the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. On the other hand, William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ is classified as a tragedy and chronicles the life of Macbeth, who, driven by a lust for power, commits regicide and ascends to the throne, only to be overtaken by the consequences of his actions.

Kangana Ranaut not only stars in ‘Emergency’ but has also directed and produced it.