Kangana slams Indian politicians for ‘pin-drop silence’ on ‘Emergency’ protests

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film, ‘Emergency’, has found itself at the center of controversy after facing protests and disruptions both in India and abroad.

The biographical drama, which delves into a politically charged era of India’s history, has sparked debates on free speech and artistic expression.

Advertisement

The film’s screening in London on January 18 took an unexpected turn when a group of pro-Khalistan activists stormed into the cinema.

Advertisement

People involved in the ‘Emergency’ protests reportedly disrupted the screening, engaging in heated arguments with the audience, and ultimately forcing the event to be called off.

British MP Bob Blackman addressed the incident in Parliament, condemning the intimidation and standing in support of free speech. He highlighted that his constituents, who had paid to watch the film at Harrow Vue cinema, were threatened by masked individuals who disrupted the screening. “We must stand up to anyone trying to silence free speech,” he asserted.

I raised the horrific intimidation of my constituents and many others, as Pro-Khalistan thugs disrupted screenings of the new “Emergency” film in cinemas. Some cinemas have even pulled the film in fear of more disruption. We must stand up to anyone trying to silence free speech pic.twitter.com/OSgFlVk9Xn — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) January 23, 2025

Sharing his remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Blackman wrote about the alarming incident. He revealed that some cinemas had pulled the film fearing further disruption.

Kangana Ranaut responded by resharing Blackman’s post, expressing her disappointment with the lack of support from Indian politicians. She remarked, “British MP raises his voice for my fundamental right of free speech. Meanwhile pin-drop silence from Indian politicians and feminists.”

British MP raises his voice for my fundamental right of free speech meanwhile pin drop silence from Indian politicians and feminists #Emergency https://t.co/rlYbUckJm0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2025

Back in India, the film faced resistance in Punjab. Several theaters in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda refrained from screening ‘Emergency’.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staged protests against the movie, citing its political narrative. To prevent potential unrest, police forces deployed outside malls and cinema halls in the state.